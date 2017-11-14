Jody Ann Riley (1977 – 2017)

Jody Ann Riley, 40 years, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at home due to extended complications from an automobile accident. Jody was born March 11, 1977 in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Steven K. Riley and Stella Perez. Jody was a 1995 graduate of Hilltop High School in West Unity, Ohio and cherished the lifelong friends she made in school. Jody was a devoted mother who loved and adored her two boys, Seth and Adam. She enjoyed fishing with her father, shopping with her mother and caring for her boys. Jody had a big heart and would do anything for anyone.

Jody is loved and survived by her two sons, Seth Lester and Adam Reeb; her parents, Steven K. Riley of West Unity and Stella Perez of Archbold; her maternal grandmother, Rosa Garcia Perez of Archbold; her three brothers, Steven J. (Jenny) Riley of West Unity, Gahlon Kunkle and his fiancé Vashti of Fayette and Ruben Kunkle of Fayette; nephew, Steven J. Riley, Jr; nieces, Hannah Riley, Kaylei Kunkle and Jada Adkins. She also has many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her dearly. Jody was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Herman and Clara Riley, maternal grandfather, Marcos Perez; uncle, Patrick Riley; aunt, Gloria Jaramillo and cousin, Jeramey Perez.

Visitation for Jody Ann Riley will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services for Jody will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 in the funeral home with Pastor Benaiah Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be made for her sons to The Family of Jody Riley, C/O Farmer’s and Merchants State Bank, 200 West Jackson Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com