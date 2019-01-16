John Friedel (1954-2019)

John Joseph Friedel, 64 years, of rural Bryan, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 in his residence. John was born December 1, 1954 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Sostoi) Friedel.

He was a 1974 graduate of Bryan High School. He also completed his Real Estate and Auctioneering Certificates. John was self-employed as a Realtor, working with his mother. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan. John enjoyed raising rabbits, going to rabbit shows and just being outdoors.

Surviving are his two sisters, Carol Harding of Bryan and Mary Friedel also of Bryan; four nephews and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Friedel.

Visitation for John will be held Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 12:00 -2:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Father Fred Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com





© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.