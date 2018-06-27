John Haas, Sr. (1931-2018)

John P. Haas, Sr., 86, of Pioneer passed away Tuesday evening at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. He was born on August 4, 1931 in Kendallville, Indiana to John Paul and June (Shumaker) Haas. John proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II and in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, he was a Purple Heart recipient. On May 26, 1951 he married Virginia Brewer in Manitou Beach, Michigan and she preceded him in death August 13, 2010.

John was a life member of the Pioneer American Legion Post and the Pioneer VFW. In 1998 he retired from Aro Corp in Bryan as a Tool and Dye Maker. Prior to that he worked at Dana Corp, formerly Weatherhead, in Angola as a journeyman tool maker. He and his wife Virginia were the owner and operators of John’s Laundry of Pioneer for 30 years, John’s Carry Out of Pioneer for 8 years and the Kunkle Carry Out for 12 years.

He is survived by his children Jonell (Rodney) Baker, Sr. of Kunkle, John P. Haas, Jr. of Alma, Michigan, and Richard (Laura) Haas of Pioneer; six grandchildren Keith (Kris) Baker, Joel (Brenda) Baker, Thomas (Abby) Haas, Timothy Haas, Hayden Haas and Colby Haas; eight great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren; siblings Pete Cozzins of Florida and Jim (Helen) Haas of Perrysburg.

John was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 59 years Virginia, one grandson Rodney D. Baker, Jr., two brothers and one sister.

Visitation for John will be on Friday, June 29 from 4-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Saturday at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Evans to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Military Rites provided by the Pioneer Veterans. Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

