John Heldberg (1960 – 2017)

John W. Heldberg, age 57, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

John had owned and operated Custom Control Design since 1993. He had also worked for Diehl Inc., in Defiance, Clevite in Napoleon, and had also worked at Isaac Tire Center in Bryan and Christy Motor Sales in Archbold.

John was born in Bryan, Ohio on January 24, 1960, the son of William “Bill” and Charlotte (Myles) Heldberg. On July 19, 1986, he married Audrey Edwards, and she survives.

John was a member of the Defiance Elks, enjoyed bowling, pitching horseshoes, and he also enjoyed going on fishing trip to the Upper Peninsula with his friends for many years. John was a handyman that could fix anything including cars and tractors.

Surviving, besides his wife, Audrey, is their son, David Lee (Sherri Renee) Heldberg of Bryan; two grandsons, Jonathon Ray and Donavon Michael. He is also survived by his mother, Charlotte Heldberg, of Bryan, and sister, Janet Bottorff of Garner, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill, in May of this year.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to First Lutheran Church.