John Jay Kreischer Sr. (1927 – 2018)

John Jay Kreischer, Sr., age 90 , of Montpelier passed away early Sunday morning at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born March 19, 1927 in Auburn, Indiana to Carroll J. and Lenna M. (Zolman) Kreischer.

John graduated from Montpelier High School in 1947 and served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Frances L. (Smith) March 26, 1949 in Williams County and she preceded him in death on August 17, 2015. John was a construction worker for Weaver and Miller Brothers and at one time during the 1950’s, he was a police officer for the Montpelier Police Department. John was a member of the Montpelier Eagles, the Pioneer American Legion and the Bryan V.F.W.

Survivors of Mr. Kreischer include his three sons: Carroll (Patty) Kreischer of Montpelier, Gary Kreischer of Butler, Indiana and John Kreischer, Jr. of Montpelier; two daughters: Darlene Haynes of Montpelier, and Patti (Mickey) Oyer of Pioneer; one sister: Barb (Jack) Daft of Montpelier; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances, one grandson: Andrew Kreischer , two great grandsons: Casey Kreischer and Tyler Lewis; one great granddaughter: McKenna Kreischer and one daughter-in-law: Linda Kreischer; one sister Mary Baker and two brothers: Lefty and Robert Kreischer.

Funeral services for John will be held Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier with Reverend Timm Oyer to officiate. Visitation will be held after 11:00 A.M. until the time of service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with graveside military rites conducted by the Montpelier Veterans. Preferred memorials are to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com