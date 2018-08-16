John Strup (1933-2018)

John F. Strup, age 85, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 4:30 P.M. on Monday, August 14, 2018, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton after an extended illness.

A veteran of the United States Army, he served in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1954. He was employed as a machinist by The Aro Corporation in Bryan, retiring with forty-five years of service and in retirement he worked part-time at Warner Auto Repair and Liechty Farm Equipment. John kept active cutting wood with his sons-in-law and enjoyed mowing and manicuring lawns of many properties around town.

In the community he was a former member of the Edgerton Fire Department and a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion. Throughout the years he enjoyed the fish frys at Pierce Sunoco, camping and wintering in Florida. He also loved cars, especially when drag racing the “young punks’ between the bridges. Most of all he was a devoted family man and loved being with his daughters and all the grandchildren.



John F. Strup was born on January 10, 1933, in Edgerton, the son of Leslie and Viola (Favorite) Strup. He married his wife of sixty-two years, Thelma M. Dennison, on May 5, 1951, in Garrett, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2013.



Survivors include three daughters, Laura (Steve) Knapp, of Bryan, Ohio, Sherri (Neal) Kimpel and Lisa (Brad) Warner, both of Edgerton; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; Richard Witsaman, who was like a son to John and Thelma; two brothers, Charles Strup, of Delta, Ohio, and Allen Joe Strup, of Olympia, Washington; and his special lady friend, Willie Motter. He was also preceded in death by one great-grandson and four sisters, Nora Belle Wilson, Julia Peterson, Edith Dieken and Flora Rose Miller.



Private grave side services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating. Graves side military rites will be conducted by John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion and the United States Army Honor Guard.



Memorials are requested to Park View Nursing Center Activities Fund.

