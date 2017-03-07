John W. Haddix (1941 – 2017)

John William Haddix, age 75, of Edon, Ohio, died Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home, in Montpelier where he was resident. Mr. Haddix served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era , serving mostly in Thailand. He was a avid collector of antique cars and guns.

John William Haddix, was born on September 16, 1941, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Owen Deloy and Mary Elizabeth (Krontz) Haddix. He is survived by one sister, Linda Braun, of Munster, Indiana, and one brother, Larry Haddix, of Hamilton, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Donald “Gene” Haddix.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Reverend Jeffrey L. Gowen officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton with grave side military rites conducted by The Edon American Legion and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Krill Funeral Service in Edgerton is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com