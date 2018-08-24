John Wickizer (1947-2018)

John M. Wickizer, age 71, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

John was born on March 15, 1947, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Maurice and June (Benedict) Wickizer. On April 26, 1975, he married Yvonne Miller, and she survives. Throughout his life, John was a mechanic at the American National Can Company, now Rexam. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. John enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and Notre Dame Football and was also a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a past member of the Eagles.

Surviving besides his wife are daughters, Danielle Wickizer and Nichol (Bill Johns) Wickizer; grandchildren, Marques Wickizer, Anthony Wickizer, Damien Johns, and Korin Johns; sister, Jo Nolan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to John’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of John’s life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

