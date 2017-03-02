Jose A. Martinez (1935 – 2017)

Jose “Joe” A. Martinez, 81, of Montpelier passed away early Saturday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. He was born on April 9, 1935 in Brownsville, Texas to Cladio and Angelita (Loya) Martinez. Joe proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. On November 6, 1964, he married Kay J. (Simpson) Black and she survives.

Joe was a machinist at Peter Elciter Hayes-Albion Corporation in West Unity, Key Plastics in Montpelier and Strydel in Stryker, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay of Montpelier; two sons, David Howard Martinez of Montpelier, and James Daniel (Laura) Black of Kunkle; one daughter Yolanda Gonzales of Naples, Florida; six grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; one brother, Alfonso Martinez of Bryan; three sisters, Antonia Cardenas of Texas, Nativada Hernandez of Alvin, Texas, and Rosa Beltran of Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and two brother Richard Beltran and Mario Loya.

Private graveside services were held for Joe at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, with Pastor Calvin Pennington officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Evergreen Manor Activity Fund.