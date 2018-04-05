Joseph Carollo (1958 – 2018)

Joseph B. Carollo, age 59, of Stryker, Ohio passed away early Tuesday morning, April 03, 2018, in Defiance Regional Medical Center, Defiance, Ohio. He was born September 30, 1958 in Chicago Heights, IL to the late John S. and Dorothy Jane (Vale) Carollo. He married Karen Sue Thomas on May 15, 1982 and she survives. Joe was a machinist, employed by Federal Signal Corporation prior to his disability.

Survivors include his wife, Karen S. Carollo, of Stryker, Ohio. Children, Catrina and her spouse, Charles Wright, and their children, Brentley, Brooke, Brenden Wright, of Montpelier, Ohio. Sabrina Carollo and spouse, Joshua Bybee, and their child, Morgan Bybee, of Napoleon, Ohio. Samantha Wakefield, and spouse, Michael Wakefield, and their children, Alex Carollo and Wyatt Wakefield, of Bryan, Ohio. Sister, Kathleen Carollo, of Stryker, Ohio and her children, Jonathon and Brian Thomas. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Suzanne (Thomas) Skaroulis and husband, Sakis, Dennis Thomas, Barbara Backlund, Linda Atlas and husband, Jack. Merlyn Thomas and wife, Patty. Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Joe is preceded in death by parents and a brother, John T. Carollo, in 1984.

Celebration of Joe’s life will be held in the Summer of 2018 at Joe and Karen Carollo’s residence. Floral arrangements or other rememberance mementos may be delivered to the Carollo residence in Stryker, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.