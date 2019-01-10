Joshua Bennett (1983-2019)

“Josh” passed in his Swanton home early Saturday morning, January 5th, surrounded by his loved ones.

He is survived by his son Takoda Hopkins (Liberty Center, OH.) His mother Debra Bennett (Carson, CA.) His sisters Barbie Roof (Swanton, OH.), Nicole Pote (Stephen) (Carson, CA.) as well as his brother Joseph Bennett (Christina) (Morgan Hills, CA).

Josh was preceded in death by his father, Joseph K. Bennett Sr. and his grandmother Shigeko Kobayashi Bennett.

Born in Harbor City, CA., Josh was the youngest of the 4 siblings. A kid that always had a smile and a love for camping and fishing that he started with his dad. Josh was diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumor in August 2017. After an unsuccessful surgery and radiation treatment, Josh fought hard, but lost his battle.

He was a kid who was loved beyond measure by nieces, nephews, and very close family friends. Including his adopted sister and favorite pain in butt Ashtin Staler (Swanton, OH.) After a short time on home hospice that let Josh be surrounded by loved ones, he slipped away.

THE LIGHTS THAT BURN THE SHORTEST, ARE THE LIGHTS THAT BURN THE BRIGHTEST

-George Watsky

A “Blessed by You” celebration of Joshua’s life will be held at the Wauseon Legion on January 26th 2019 from 4-9pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cremation Events online under Joshua Kane Bennett. Online condolences may be shared at americancremationevents.com

