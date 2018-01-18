Joyce Leavy (1926 – 2018)

Joyce A. Leavy, 91 years, formerly of West Unity, passed way Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Hillside Country Living, rural Bryan.

Joyce was born April 27, 1926 in Archbold, Ohio the daughter of the late Lawrence “Tom” and Nellie (Jennings) Leavy. She was a 1944 graduate of West Unity High School. Joyce operated her own catering business that she ran out of her home for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and giving away her hand molded chocolates and baskets at Easter. Joyce was a giving person and especially enjoyed Christmas where she had the opportunity to give to others. Prior to owning her own business, she worked at her father’s drug store for 15 years. Joyce was a member of First Presbyterian Church in West Unity. In her free time, Joyce enjoyed playing bingo, euchre and participated in many drawings and raffles. A special part of her life was her nephew Brandon, who she cherished spending time with.

Surviving are her three nephews, Brandon (Katie) O’Brodo of West Unity, Rick (Chris) Hollington, Thane (Linda) Hollington; two nieces, Chyleen (Rick) Miller and Michelle Greek; one sister, Glyde Hollington; cousin, Dawn (Steve) Heckhard; many great-nieces and great-nephews, and many dear friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Gayle Greek, Infant Glade Leone Leavy and Infant Leavy.

Visitation for Joyce A. Leavy will be held Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 12:00 pm.-1:45 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in Floral Grove Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Steensma officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 201 East North Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

