Joyce Parsons (1945 – 2017)

Joyce A. Parsons, age 83, of rural Stryker, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday night November 04, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born October 03, 1934 in Monarch, South Carolina to the late Morris LeFoy and Dovey Lunette (Bates) Arthur. She married Gaylord W. Parsons on August 09, 1953 and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2007.

Joyce was a member of Christ Community Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio and a former member of Fayette United Methodist Church, Bethel United Methodist Church, Monarch, SC. Joyce was the former publisher of the Fayette Review newspaper.

Survivors include three daughters; Glenda (Rick) Marzolf, Lincolnton, Georgia, Sheri (Jeffery) Lloyd, Napoleon, Ohio, Janelle (Bruce) Whitlock, Stryker, Ohio. Grandchildren, Kreig (Mary) Marzolf, Kelly (Anthony) Bennett, Kurt (Michelle) Marzolf, Kara (Ray) Chriscoe, Elliott Whitlock, Arminda (Nik) Walborn, Devin Whitlock, R. Luis (Lita) Lloyd, Clarrissa (Mason) Fox, C. Ernesto Lloyd, Silas Whitlock, and Lizbeth Lloyd. Great-grandchildren, Dustin Bennett, Samantha Marzolf, Cody Bennett, Tyler Bennett, Lucian Gildea, Gracie Bennett, Logan Marzolf, Elliette Walborn, Gideon Gildea, Audrey Walborn, Lola Jayne Fox, Cameron Marzolf, Rachel Chriscoe. Sister, Betty (Albert) McNeace, Union, SC. Sister-in-law, Marvelle Harris, North Baltimore, Ohio. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters, Erin Virginia Robertson, James Arthur, Sr., Olive Zanoma Davis, Doil Arthur, Frances Arthur, and William Arthur.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, Monarch, South Carolina or Fayette United Methodist Church or Growing Hope Ministries, PO Box 322, Archbold, Ohio 43502 or the Fayette Opera House. Online condolences at www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.