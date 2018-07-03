Joyce Stanley-Daneke (1931-2018)

Joyce Anita Stanley-Daneke, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:14 P.M. on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Laurels of Defiance where she was a resident after an extended illness. A 1949 graduate of Montpelier High School, Joyce had a long, fulfilling career as a bookkeeper for many area automotive dealerships. She was a member of the Bryan Professional Women’s Club and most especially enjoyed a good round of golf, bowling, ceramics, traveling throughout the world, attending Pulaski Methodist Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church, and was known throughout her life as a skilled card shark. Joyce was also an avid OSU football fan, cheering “Go Bucks!” at many games in Columbus, Ohio.

Joyce was born on November 26, 1931, the daughter of Bert and Sylvena (Peterson) Royal. She is survived by her daughter, Roxie (David) Hollingshead; granddaughters Sarah, Linsey (Stephen Barnhouse), and Christine; and great-grandsons, Calvin and Simon. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Debra.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 5, 2018, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Private interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery, near Bryan.

Family members would like to thank all of the care givers that provided care and companionship to Joyce over the last ten years. With their help, Joyce was able to continue enjoying life to its fullest.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

