Juan “Jay” Jasso (1971 – 2017)

Juan Jose Jasso ( Jay ) age 46 of Wauseon passed unexpectedly November 4th at The Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family.

Jay was born May 27th 1971 in Morenci Michigan. The son of the late Herman (Irma Fonseca) Jasso, Ernestine Cabrera Jasso (Santos Elizardo).

Jay was employed at IAC for 20+ years which became his 2nd family.

Jay was loved by many and will be remember for his jokes and outgoing personality. He enjoyed NASCAR, Chicago Bears and Michigan football, all kinds of music and cooking.

Jay is survived by his Wife Letha Jasso. Children; Jeffery (Jessica) Jasso of Wauseon, Janessa Jasso of Holland, Heather and Eric Israel of Wauseon Leticia Dunham of Wauseon, Chriztine (Jake) of Columbus. Grandchildren; Hana Jasso, Caleb and Noah Israel and with baby Emery Campbell on her way. Also surviving are his siblings; Herman (Elizabeth) Jasso of Wauseon Dina (Orlando) Overstreet of Las Vegas Nevada along with nine step siblings. Nieces and Nephews; Andrea Whitman, Amelio Overstreet, Anastasia Overstreet, Andrew, Brianna and Jarred Jasso, Sonia Gonzalez, Jose Gonzalez and 21 great nieces and nephews also survive. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Norma Mora.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00am Wednesday November 8, 2017 at the St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon with Father David Bruning officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-8:00pm on Tuesday at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Foundation, National Kidney Foundation Finance Department 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.