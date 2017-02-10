Judith K. Walker (1939 – 2017)

Judith Kay Walker, 77, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on December 13, 1939 in New Haven, Indiana to Marion and Mildred (Herron) Keesler. Judy graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne, IN. She was a homemaker and babysat children for many years in Bryan.

Judy is survived by her children, B. Scott (Betty) Walker of Reynoldsburg, OH and Kim (John) Paine of Bryan; eight grandchildren, Heather Wulff, Bradley Walker, Joe Walker, Brittany Walker, John Paine III, Haley Walker, Stevi Paine and Jacob Walker; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Karolyn V. Dunlap of Desert Hot Springs, CA and Karen (Fred) Wiegel of Coldwater, MI; special niece, Linda Wheeler of Montpelier; and several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, John, Jerry and Bill Keesler and one sister, Joann Royer.

Visitation for Judy will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2-6 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Monday, February 13th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations may be made the the family. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com