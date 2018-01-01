Judith Swank (1948 – 2017)

Judith D. Swank, 69, of Bryan passed away early Friday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on September 23, 1948 in Decatur, Illinois to Bobbie “Cricket” F. and Charlene C. (Shaw) Housh.

Judith graduated from Montpelier High School in 1966. On December 21, 1968 in Montpelier she married Roger D. Swank and he survives. Judith was a homemaker and attended the Pioneer United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger; three sons, Rodger (Tammy) Swank of Pioneer, Donald (Kathy) Swank of Canton, Ohio, and William (Charlene) Swank of Edgerton; six grandchildren, McKayla, Alyssa, Joshua, Nathan, Ava and Nolan Swank; and sister Patricia Corns of Bryan.

Judith was preceded in death by her father in 1995, her mother in 2015, and brother Randy Housh in 1972.

According to Judith’s wishes there will be no visitation and the interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or the Pioneer United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.