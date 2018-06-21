Julia Taylor (1926 – 2018)

Julia Belle Taylor, 92 years, of Bryan passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 at Genesis Health Care, Bryan Center with her family by her side. Julia was born January 11, 1926 in Antwerp, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Tirpac) McCreery. In her free time, Julia enjoyed doing seamstress work for others and making clothing for dolls She was known for her “green thumb,” because of her passion for tending to her flowers and plants.

Surviving are four children, Michael Sanders of Edgerton, Ohio, Sandra (Doug) Williams of Bluffton, Indiana, Kim (Josie) Sanders of Livonia, Michigan and Kevin (Tracy) Sanders, of Cecil, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Karen Sanders of Antwerp, Ohio. Julia was preceded in death by her son, Homer J. Sanders; brother, Edward McCreery and a sister, Marian Holman.

To honor Julia’s wishes there be will no visitation or funeral services held. Arrangements in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Genesis Health Care – Resident Activity Fund, 1104 Wesley Avenue, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

