Julius Hoste (1934 – 2017)

Julius G. Hoste, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Toledo Hospital. Prior to his retirement he had worked at the former Stubnitz and Green in Adrian, Michigan and Sauder Woodworking in Archbold.

Julius was born in Riga, Michigan on February 9, 1934, the son of Remi and Clara (Desimpelare) Hoste. On April 14, 1956, he married Coralee Stratton, and she preceded him in death on August 19, 2013.

He was an Army National Guard Veteran and a member of the Wauseon Lions Club for over 20 years. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, an Ohio State fan, and the number one fan of Wauseon sports.

Surviving is son, Dave (Cheryl) Hoste of Wauseon; daughter, Candee (Jim) Davis of Delta; grandchildren, Jason Fruth, Michael Davis, Mindy (Travis) Williams, Tyson Hoste, Troy (Emily) Hoste, Tessa (Jacob) Bruner; great-grandchildren, Taelynn Hoste, Alex Kelb, Austin Davis, Jaeden Fruth, McKenzie Williams, Riley Williams, Sawyer Hoste, and Kenna Bruner. He is also survived by his sister, Leona Loveland of Wauseon. He was preceded in death by both parents.

Visitation for Julius will be held from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Julie Parsell, officiating. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Senior Center or to Wauseon School Athletics.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.