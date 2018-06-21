June 21st, 2018

Today is Thursday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2018. There are 193 days left in the year. Summer begins at 6:07 a.m. Eastern time.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 21, 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.

On this date:

In 1377, King Edward III died after ruling England for 50 years; he was succeeded by his grandson, Richard II.

In 1834, Cyrus Hall McCormick received a patent for his reaping machine.

In 1932, heavyweight Max Schmeling lost a title fight rematch in New York by decision to Jack Sharkey, prompting Schmeling’s manager, Joe Jacobs, to exclaim: “We was robbed!”

In 1942, German forces led by Generaloberst (Colonel General) Erwin Rommel captured the Libyan city of Tobruk during World War II. (Rommel was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal; Tobruk was retaken by the Allies in November 1942.) An Imperial Japanese submarine fired shells at Fort Stevens on the Oregon coast, causing little damage.

In 1943, Army nurse Lt. Edith Greenwood became the first woman to receive the Soldier’s Medal for showing heroism during a fire at a military hospital in Yuma, Arizona.

In 1948, the Republican national convention opened in Philadelphia. (The delegates ended up choosing Thomas E. Dewey to be their presidential nominee.)

In 1963, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Montini was chosen during a conclave of his fellow cardinals to succeed the late Pope John XXIII; the new pope took the name Paul VI.

In 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Mississippi; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)

In 1977, Menachem Begin (men-AH’-kem BAY’-gihn) of the Likud bloc became Israel’s sixth prime minister.

In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.

In 1988, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” a comedy fantasy starring Bob Hoskins that combined live action and legendary animated cartoon characters, premiered in New York.

In 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.

Ten years ago: The ferry Princess of the Stars, carrying more than 800 people, capsized as Typhoon Fengshen battered the Philippines; only some four dozen people survived. Scott Kalitta died when his Funny Car burst into flames and crashed at the end of the track during the final round of qualifying for the Lucas Oil NHRA SuperNationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in New Jersey.

Five years ago: A one-page criminal complaint unsealed in federal court accused former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden of espionage and theft of government property in the NSA surveillance case. President Barack Obama nominated James Comey, a top Bush-era Justice official, to head the FBI, succeeding Robert Mueller. The Food Network said it was dropping Paula Deen, barely an hour after the celebrity cook posted the first of two videotaped apologies online begging forgiveness from fans and critics troubled by her admission to having used racial slurs in the past.

One year ago: A man armed with a knife wounded a police officer at Flint International Airport in Michigan; a Tunisian-born Canadian resident has been charged in the attack. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player at the league’s postseason awards show in Las Vegas.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 86. Actor Bernie Kopell is 85. Actor Monte Markham is 83. Songwriter Don Black is 80. Actress Mariette Hartley is 78. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 77. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 74. Actress Meredith Baxter is 71. Actor Michael Gross is 71. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 71. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 70. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 68. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 67. Actress Robyn Douglass is 66. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 63. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 61. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 59. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 58. Actor Marc Copage (koh-PAJ’) is 56. Actress Sammi Davis is 54. Actor Doug Savant is 54. Country musician Porter Howell is 54. Actor Michael Dolan is 53. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 53. Actress Carrie Preston is 51. Actress Paula Irvine is 50. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 48. Country singer Allison Moorer is 46. Actress Juliette Lewis is 45. Actress Maggie Siff is 44. Musician Justin Cary is 43. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 42. Actor Chris Pratt is 39. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 37. Britain’s Prince William is 36. Actor Jussie Smollett is 36. Actor Benjamin Walker is 36. Actor Michael Malarkey is 35. Pop singer Kris Allen (TV: “American Idol”) is 33. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 33. Actor Jascha Washington is 29. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 26. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 21.

Thought for Today: “It is only on paper that one moralizes — just where one shouldn’t.” — Richard Le Gallienne, English poet and essayist (1866-1947).

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.