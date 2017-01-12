June I. Gerig (1933 – 2017)

June I. Gerig, 83 years, of Montpelier and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Evergreen Manor, where she was a resident. June was born March 13, 1933 in Bryan, the daughter of the late Eljay and Irene (Morrison) Moore. She was a 1952 graduate of Bryan High School. She married Carson Lee Watts, and the marriage ended in divorce. She then married Kenneth Eugene Gerig on January 3, 1970 in Devils Lake, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1988.

June was a packer for the former 50 Corporation. She also worked as a cook and waitress for many years at several area restaurants including the former Lester’s Diner, Brownies and Catch-a-bite Restaurant. She was a Life member of the Amvets Post 54. June enjoyed crocheting, working word and picture puzzles and tending to her garden.

Surviving are her five children, Larry (Jeannie) Watts of Montpelier, Kenneth (Susan) Gerig of Fort Wayne, Indiana, George (Renee) Gerig of North Adams, Michigan, Linda (Mel) Swank of Linden, Tennessee and Wanda (Brad) Hull of Sanford, Florida; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Jerry) Shaw of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Darlene Gerig; two sisters, Sue West and Nora “Jean” Wallace and one infant brother.

Visitation for June I. Gerig will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Patient Activity Fund at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home 924 Charlies Way, Montpelier, Ohio 43543

