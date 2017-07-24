June Oyer (1930 – 2017)

On June 27,1930 at 1:05am June Oyer was born to Chester & Helen Banks, preceding 5 other siblings. Mom spent all her growing up years living on Delaware Ave. just south of the railroad tracks where her father worked on the Wabash Railroad.

Elementary and high school years were all in Montpelier where she was a straight A student, despite a year of high school being interrupted with illness.

In 1948 she married Paul Oyer and early in their marriage she became an LPN in Emergency Surgery at the Montpelier Hospital. Excelling at that position, she was encouraged to become a registered nurse. Mom decided with a new son, Timothy in 1949, it would be wiser to work as a secretary/accountant. In 1951, she and Paul became parents to Penny, who preceded her mother in death in 2006.

Mom’s secretarial career began at Winzeler Stamping Co. and after a few years she took a position at Mohawk Tool Co. until they closed. Not ready to retire at 67 yrs she worked at Robinairs prior to final retirement. Over the years she also gave piano lessons, served as musician for Bryan Nazarene and played for revival meetings at various local churches.

In retirement she loved to do lawn care/gardening and go on vacations with Grandma and siblings to Myrtle Beach. Grandma Banks and mom annually made their famous peanut brittle to share with family and friends, they even shared their secret for success! Her church family now makes it each year to raise money for several outreach ministries.

Five years ago mom joined Grandma in residency at Evergreen Nursing Home. Grandma Banks preceded her in death in 2012. In the early years at Evergreen, Mom still enjoyed a weekly car ride, ice cream treat at McD’s, visits from brother Denny and other family/friends were treasured joys she looked forward to. The progression of Alzheimer’s made it difficult for mom to hold conversations and recognize visitors.

Tuesday July 18th, Mom left this world for her long-awaited flight to her eternal residency with Jesus, now she is whole! She was preceded in death by both parents (Helen & Chester Banks) husband (Paul) daughter (Penny Witt) sisters (Ardith Gearhart and Donna Hinton) brother (Donnie Banks) and grandson (Tony Witt).

She is survived by son Timm & daughter-in-law Sherry (who live in the old homestead on Delaware) 4 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons to carry on her lineage. Brother Darrell [and wife Bonnie] in Arizona, brother Denny [and wife Betty] in Montpelier, brother-in-law Will [and wife Dorothy] in Wauseon, and sister-in-law Jeannette Banks, in Bryan.

Celebration Of Life Service is on Thursday, July 27th at Bryan Nazarene Church, officiated by Rev. Roger Blough. Visitation with family @10:30am, Celebration @11am.

More information available @Thompson Funeral Home’s website in Montpelier, Oh. Memorial gifts can be made to: Bryan Church of Nazarene (memo) “Wells for Africa”.