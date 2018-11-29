June Ramirez (1931-2018)

June A. Ramirez, age 87, formerly of Gibsonburg, Ohio, passed away at 4:15 A.M. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan, Ohio. June was a homemaker and enjoyed decorating for the holidays.

June A. Ramirez was born on June 30, 1931, in Genoa, Ohio, to Lester and Evelyn (Dunn) Hamann. She married Ruben Ramirez and he survives. June is also survived by her daughter, Debra Skate, of Wauseon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Lester Fulkert and David Ramirez.

In keeping with June’s wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be private.

