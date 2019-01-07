June Thiel (1932-2019)

June B. Thiel, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 5:35 P.M. on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Thiel was a 1950 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, and Rosary Altar Society. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking, playing cards and baby-sitting for her grandkids and great-grandkids.

June B. Thiel was born on June 1, 1932, in Troy, Michigan, the daughter of Herman and Minnie Bertha M. (Klan) Strouse. She married Paul J. Thiel on February 17, 1951, in Blakeslee and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2013.

Survivors include three sons, Jerry (Kay) Thiel, of Fremont, Indiana, Gary Thiel, and Larry (Vickie) Thiel, both of Edon; two daughters, Mary Lou (Steve) Held, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Gail (Mark) Tingley, of Fremont, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray (Patricia) Strouse, of Edgerton, and Marian Keehn, of Howell, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Mattie Held and Wyatt Thiel; two brothers, Arthur and Russell Strouse; and two sisters, Ruth Goedge and Betty DeVlaminck.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, followed with recitation of the rosary at 8:00 P.M. Services will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2013, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee with Father Fred Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee.

Memorials are requested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

