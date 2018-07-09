Justin Meyer (1982 – 2018)

Justin P. Meyer, age 35, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, July7, 2018. Justin had worked as a drywall installer. Justin was born in Wauseon on October 14, 1982, the son of Robert and Nancy (Jacoby) Meyer. Justin loved all things outdoors. He loved fishing and his Pit Bulls. He also enjoyed carpentry work.

Surviving Justin, is his father, Robert Meyer of Ridgeville Corners; mother, Nancy (Rex) Vogelsong of Hamilton, Indiana; three brothers, Ben (Crystal) Meyer of Archbold, Nate (Tara) Meyer of Archbold, and Dave (Lacey Elzinga) Meyer of Archbold. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Justin will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Eric Burkhart, officiating. Interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the family’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

