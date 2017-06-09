Karen Fackler (1941 – 2017)

Karen Elaine Fackler, 75, a lifelong resident of Fayette, died Monday, June 5, 2017, at Regency Hospital in Sylvania, OH, the result of complications in recovery following a recent cardiac surgery.

Born June 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late G. Henry and Susie (Fidler) Phillips.

Karen was a 1959 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School, and later studied business at Stautzenberger College. Recently retired, she was employed for over 46 years at TRW in Fayette, where she completed her tenure in the Human Resources Department. She was an active member of the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples, where she recently served as its financial secretary. In retirement, she also volunteered at Fayette Local Schools as a tutor.

Karen enjoyed her many cherished pets over the years, and everyone who knew her knew she was an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan. Bowling, golfing, camping, traveling, reading, crocheting, and shopping were all things she enjoyed doing in her free time. Most importantly she enjoyed making everlasting memories with her beloved family and friends.

Surviving to mourn her loss are her daughter, Paula (Terry) Ray of Lehi, UT; a sister, Linda (Dick) Martin of Fayette; four grandchildren, Anastasia Miller (and fiancée Rob Covey) of Fayette, Yolanda (Joe) Bohner of Montpelier, Travis Kline of Fayette, and MaryJoe McBride of Montpelier; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Miller Jr., Andrew Miller, Shailynn Bohner, Alexia Miller, Nathan Rummel, and Boe Bohner; a great-great granddaughter, Willow Miller; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine companion, Monkey.

Memorial contributions in honor of Karen can be made to the Fulton County Senior Center. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.