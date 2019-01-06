Karen Harrington (1953-2019)

Karen S. Harrington, 65 years, of West Unity passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. Karen was born June 23, 1953 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the daughter of Charles and Leota (McDade) Staats. She was a 1971 graduate of Stryker High School.

Karen married Michael A. Harrington on July 4, 1989 in Stryker, Ohio and he survives. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Community Health and Wellness Center- Montpelier Hospital for 30 years. In her free time, Karen enjoyed being outdoors. She especially liked working in the yard and tending to her flowers. Karen cherished the time she spent with her husband and family.

Surviving is her husband, Michael Harrington of West Unity; four children, Misty (Dennis) Thomas of Punta Gorda, Florida, Melanie Davis of West Unity, Chris Davis of Stryker, and Jamie Harrington of Montpelier; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson and mother, Leota Staats of Stryker. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Charles Staats, and daughter, Tonya Crisenbery.

Visitation for Karen S. Harrington will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 11:00-12:30 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, with funeral services beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, rural Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, Northwest Ohio Region, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.