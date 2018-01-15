Kathie Potts (1951 – 2018)

Kathie Jeanette Potts, 66, of Fremont, IN, died Sunday, January 7, 2018, at her home, the result of metastatic cancer. Kathie Jeanette Potts, 66, of Fremont, IN, died Sunday, January 7, 2018, at her home, the result of metastatic cancer.

Born December 16, 1951, in Toledo, OH, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Jean (Andersen) Mruk.

Kathie lived her formative years in Toledo, where she graduated from Roy C. Start High School, and raised her young family. She later pursued higher learning at Stautzenberger College in Maumee.

It was later in Kathie’s life when she met the true love of her life, Michael “Potsy” Potts of Waldron, MI, and they wed on October 31, 1997, at what became their church home, the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples. They shared ten wonderful years together as husband and wife before his death from cancer on February 28, 2007.

A lover of music, Kathie loved to sing, and appreciated the uplifting of the human spirit that it provided. She was skilled at the arts of sewing and tatting, and enjoyed crafting various pieces to gift and to decorate her home. Kathie was most passionate about her beloved family and her friends, and she nurtured relationships that those who mourn her will forever cherish.

Surviving are a son, George T. Metroff Jr. of Toledo, and his children, Amber and Nathan; a daughter, Bonnie (Gerry) Pauken of Waldron, and their children, Victoria, Jasmine, Tabatha, Shane, Ruth, Jeremy, and Joshua; a son Michael (Melissa) Metroff of Fremont, IN, and their daughters, Ashley, Morgan, and Maeli; a sister, Barbara (Ron) Smith of Genoa, OH; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Bellar of AZ.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew, and a sister, Karen Bellar.

Memorial contributions in honor of Kathie can be designated to the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.