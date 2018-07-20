Kathie Weaver

Kathie S. Weaver, of Rossford, Ohio passed on to her Heavenly Home on July 18, 2018. She was 67 years of age. She was born in Mason, MI to the late Verge “Ben” Weaver and Martha (Eversole) Conrad.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed being with her friends and loved to play cards with her sisters. She graduated from Delta High School in 1969, received an Associate’s Degree from Owens Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Toledo in Business and Marketing. She had been an employee at Rudolph/Libbe Inc., SSOE Inc., The Collaborative Inc., and most recently at AP Federal Credit Union. Kathie was a kind and loving sister and Aunt, a loyal friend and a beautiful spirit. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Melvin Conrad and sister, Betty Piccirilli. Left to cherish her memory are siblings, Connie (Jim) Nicolen, Fayette; John (Lezlie) Weaver, Orange, California; Marty (Terry) Sloan, Perrysburg, Linda Jane (Fred) Bordner, Haskins; Mary Jo (Steve) Smallman, Wauseon; Susan (John) Hathcock, Branson, MO; Cathy (Chuck) Workman, Toledo and Nancy Parisian, Ypsilanti, MI; 22 nieces and nephews; Gail, Dena, Tony, Paul, Mike, Molly, Lilly, Nicole, Kellie, Andrew, David, Ryan, Trinity, Michelle, Amy, Liz, Jenny, John, Michael (deceased), Krista, Cindy and Wendy.

In honoring Kathie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation will be handled by Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio. The family wishes to thank the wonderful people of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave Toledo Ohio 43609.

