Kathryn Crossgrove (1921-2019)

Kathryn Marie Crossgrove, age 97 years, of Archbold, born June 26, 1921 to Frank and Ada Schmucker Roth, went into the arms of Jesus January 31, 2019 after several years of being confined at home due to health.

Kathryn accepted Christ as her Savior as a teenage youth and was baptized at the Lockport Mennonite Church. She was an active member there throughout her life, serving with the women’s sewing and food committees, as well as teaching Sunday and Bible school as her health allowed.

On February 25, 1942 she married Chauncey Crossgrove. She was his helpmate in life on the family dairy farm and in gardening and in raising their family. Their marriage was blessed with five children, all surviving: Steve (Barb) of West Unity, Nancy, Ruth Ann Yoder, Alan and Lois(Dave) Stoltzfus all of Archbold. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 5 sisters: Mildred, Wilma, Mabel Schrock, Alta Schrock and Lucille Roth, one granddaughter, Mieka Crossgrove, and 2 sons in law: Ed Yoder and Harold Yoder.

Kathryn always had an easy smile and enjoyed serving people with her love of quilting and cooking. She loved being with her family and was always ready for an impromptu picnic or outdoor adventure.

A Memorial service will be held at Lockport Church, rural Stryker, on Thursday, February 7 at 11:00 with Pastor Steve Heatwole officiating. Interment will proceed at the Lockport Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Lockport Mennonite Church Wednesday, February 6, from 4:00-8:00 pm. Suggested Memorials to Youth for Christ or MCC.

