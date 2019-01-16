Kathryn Schindler (1932-2019)

Kathryn Schindler, 86, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare Center in Bryan, Ohio.

She was born on May 14, 1932, to Earl and Ivy (Wagner) Hahn in Defiance. In 1950 she married Robert Schindler, who preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2015.

Kathryn was a faithful member of St. Isadore Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed helping on the farm, reading and painting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was extremely proud of her children and their accomplishments, and she will be missed by her family and many good friends.

Kathryn is survived by her son, Daniel (Rebecca Stork) Schindler of Ney, Ohio; daughter, Constance Schindler of Laotto, Indiana; three grandchildren, Nathan (Chris) Schindler, Brandon (Toni) Schindler and Scott (Laura) Schindler; eight great-grandchildren, Riley, Kameron, Cole, Lane, Lila, Noah, Olivia and Eli; and brother, Merl Hahn of Defiance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schindler; daughter, Cynthia Schindler; brothers, Robert, Harry, Don and Rolland Hahn; and sisters, Edith, Margaret and Norma.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17 at St. Isadore Marysdale Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Isadore Marysdale Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Isadore Catholic Church or Shriners Hospital, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.