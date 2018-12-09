Kathy Borton (1952-2018)

Kathy J. Borton, 66, of Wauseon, OH, died early Saturday morning, December 8, 2018, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice following a brief battle with cancer. She was born August 21, 1952, in Oak Hill, WV, to the late Willard and Dorothy (Bayes) Lavinder.



Kathy was a life-long homemaker and previously employed at Walmart in Wauseon in the vision department. She graduated from Fayette High School in the Class of 1970, and attended the Oasis Christian Fellowship Church in Wauseon. She was known for her kind, generous heart and also enjoyed reading and watching old movies. Her greatest passion was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.



Kathy is survived by her three children, Sasha Rector of Urbana, OH, Andrew Borton of Fayette, OH and Fielding Borton and his fiancée Jessica Coolman of Wauseon, OH; grandchildren Caden and Carson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Rita Borton and her twin at birth, two brothers, Pete and Jerry Lavinder.



A visitation for Kathy will be held Friday, December 14, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.



Memorial contributions in honor of Kathy can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.





