Kay Stannard (1948-2019)

Kay A. Stannard, 70, of Belle Center, OH passed away peacefully at home January 5, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Kay was born on December 25, 1948 in Hudson, MI to LeRoy and Sadie (Barnhart) Stone. She gained her cosmetology degree in 1967 and then began teaching at Four County Career Center in 1977. Teaching was her passion. Kay was devoted to her students and touched many lives throughout her career. Many of Kay’s students considered her an inspiration and she will be remembered as a great role model.

Kay is survived by her sister, Sharon (Chuck) Ruger; her brother, Keith (Sharon) Stone; her son, Tim (Lauri) Stannard; her daughter, Tamara (Scott) Burkholder; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Sadie Stone; a sister, Shirley Cecil and a son Tommy.

Visitation for Kay will be held on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 20141 Co Rd X Ridgeville Corners, OH, 43555. A funeral service will be held at the church following the visitation at 4:00 pm. After the service the family invites you to stay for dinner in celebration of Kay’s life.

Memorial contributions can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society; 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.