Ken Miller, 74, of Grand Rapids Ohio and formerly of the West Unity area, passed away Friday, Jan 11.

In the 60’s and 70’s he had been the math teacher at Hilltop High School in West Unity. He was a serious and capable mathematician, and always kept his students interested. He was also the wrestling coach. Despite having little experience, he had studied the sport, and always had a respected team. Through the years at Hilltop he earned the respect and friendship of everyone.

Funeral Arrangements are in the care of the Wright Hanneman Funeral Home. For more info go to Hanneman.com.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.