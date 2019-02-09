Kenneth Disbrow (1942-2019)

Kenneth C. Disbrow, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, after a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy . Prior to his retirement he had been a truck driver for U.S.F. Holland.

Kenneth was born in Archbold, Ohio, on September 1, 1942, the son of Caleb and Estella (Grieser) Disbrow. On April 7, 1972, he married Donna J. Hildreth, and she preceded him in death in 2012. Kenneth was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon. He was also a member of the VFW Post 7424 Dad’s Club.

Surviving are four children. Scott David (Anna) Norris, Pettisville; Timothy Alan (Melinda) Norris, Alvordton; Tante Linn (Scott) Lovins, Wauseon, and Jason Caleb (Michelle) Disbrow, Las Vegas, NV. From these four children, they were blessed with seven wonderful grandchildren, Cassandra (Steve) Malenda, Clayton (Kelsey) Norris, and Camden Norris, Brandon Norris and Brooke (Thomas) Greathouse, and Payton Hila and Kenyon Lovins. He is also survived by his brother, Ernest (Lavon) Disbrow of Milton, Wisconsin; and two sisters, Elizabeth (John) Uphoff of Gridley, Illinois, and Shirley (Richard) Stuckey of West Unity.

Visitation for Kenneth will be held from 2:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Steve R. Geske, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Emmaus Lutheran Church, Southern Care Hospice, or Fulton County Heart Radiothon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

