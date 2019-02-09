Kent Bell (1960-2019)

Kent Eugene Bell, of Monroeville, Oh, formerly of Stryker, Oh, passed away Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Fisher-Titus center in Norwalk of complications from diabetes. He was born July 8, 1960 in Bryan, Ohio. He was a graduate of Stryker High School, and Northwest State.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Helen (Zulch) Bell, and his wife Lisa M. (Bores) Bell. His children, Heather (Michael) Barnett, Jillian Bell, Brittany Woodruff, Daniel (Mary) Molique, and Elizabeth Calderon, and 17 grandchildren. Siblings include Patricia (Roger) Speiser of Defiance, Oh. Kevin (Joanie) Bell, Randy (Laurie) Bell and Cindy (Brian) Fritch of Stryker, and Penny (Dean) Harris of Napoleon, Oh and many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed building rockets, tinkering with cars, bowling, and working with his computer.

There will be a celebration of his life held on March 2, 2019 at the Stryker Methodist Church,301 Cherry Street, from 2 until 4PM. Memorial contributions may be sent to the family.

