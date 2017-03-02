Kent L. Wolff (1959 – 2017)

Kent L. Wolff, 57, who’s life on earth ended Tuesday, after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 7, 1959 in Montpelier to Relmond “Richard” and Bonnie L. (Gilbert) Wolff. He loved his Lord, his family and friends. Kent graduated from Montpelier High School in 1979. On December 16 ,2016 he married Lorie J. Knapp and she survives.

Kent had been employed at Martin Sprocket and Gear for 38 years before recently retiring. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. He was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Montpelier Eagles, where he spent many summers on their golf League. Kent was on a bowling league in Bryan with some friends and colleagues. Kent’s favorite pastimes included golf and football. The Dallas Cowboys and the Ohio State Buckeyes were his favorite teams.

Surviving are his wife Lorie; son Shane (Shannon) Wolff of Montpelier; grandson Chance Wolff; parents Richard and Bonnie Wolff of Montpelier; brothers Kevin (Molly) Wolff of Bryan, Tim Wolff of Montpelier, Rich (Macinda) Wolff of Muskegon, Michigan; sister Teresa (Alan) Krill of Montpelier; sister-in-law’s Lois (LaVon) Flower of Montpelier, Linda (Scott) Pettit of Cecil, Lisa (Kevin) Coffman of Bellevue; step sons Tad (Crystal) Gerhart of Bryan and Justin Gerhart of Montpelier; grandchildren Chandler, Braidan, Kiersytin, Austin; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation for Kent will be on Sunday, March 5th from 12-5pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to CHP-Hospice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.