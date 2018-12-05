Kevin Browning (1973-2018)

Kevin J. Browning, age 45, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the Toledo Hospital. He had worked in technical support in the computer industry.

Kevin was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on September 16, 1973, the son of David and Eva (Hill) Browning. In 1998 he married Erin Wharton, and she preceded him in death in 2013.

Surviving is his mother, Eva Browning of Archbold; sister, Kristine Cales of Fayette; brother, Karl (Teresa Bott) Browning of Fayette; brother-in-law, Kevin Hinkle of Wauseon; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, David Browning, Jr.; and one sister, Kim Hinkle.

In accordance with Kevin’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

