Kevin Dale Cranson (1964-2018)

Kevin Dale Cranson, 54 years, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in the emergency room at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Montpelier Hospital.

Kevin was born January 11, 1964 in Coldwater, Michigan, the son of David William and Judyth Alice Briggs) Cranson. He owned his own lawn care service, Kevin’s Lawn Care, operating it for over 10 years. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, golfing, and writing poetry. His true passion was counseling others.

Surviving are his two daughters, Shelby K. (Kevin Coburn) Cranson of Bryan, Ohio, and Kylie Dale Cranson of Bryan, Ohio; two grandsons, Rowyn Cranson and Korbynn Cranson; mother, Judyth (Eldor) Lohse of Archbold, Ohio; one sister, Cindy (Tom) Horton of Stryker, Ohio; two brothers, Jeff (Beth) Cranson of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Jeremy Lohse of Stryker, Ohio. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, David William Cranson.

Visitation for Kevin Dale Cranson will be held Monday, June 25, 2018 from 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Memorial Services for Kevin will be held Monday, June 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, 200 Van Gundy Drive, Bryan Ohio 43506.

