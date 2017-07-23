Kevin Gillespie (1957 – 2017)

Kevin S. Gillespie, age 60, of Delta, passed away at his home unexpectedly Thursday, July 20, 2017.

He was born in Wauseon on May 11, 1957 to Budd L. Gillespie and Beverly (Frye) Cottle. Kevin was a graduate of Delta High School in 1975.

On October 7, 1978 he married Brenda Pickel and she survives. After graduating he worked for the family business at South Delta Oil and later drove truck for various agencies. Kevin was a CB Radio enthusiast along with listening to heavy metal music and playing guitar as hobbies.

In addition to his wife, Brenda Gillespie of Whitehouse; he is survived by his parents, Budd Gillespie of Delta and Beverly Cottle of Texas; daughters, Brandi (Gary) Cook of Swanton and Lora Staton of Toledo; sister, Kendra Mock of Delta; brother, Kirby Gillespie of Whitehouse and grandchildren, Dylan, Derrick, Dominic, Dalton, Amber and Genavicia.

A memorial service celebrating Kevin’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta, Ohio 43515; with a luncheon to follow. Pastor David Underwood will be officiating. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Budd Gillespie to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.