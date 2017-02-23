Knights & Princess Invited To A Party At Edon Branch Library

Calling all young lords and ladies, the Edon Branch Library is inviting you to a royal Knight and Princess party on Monday, March 6 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. This event is open to the whole family. There will be games, prizes, and treats. Children can come dressed in their favorite knight or princess costume, if desired.

The Edon Branch Library is located at 105 South Michigan Street. For more information, please call the library at 419-272-2839.

INFORMATION PROVIDED