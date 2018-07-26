Kolarek Induces Flyout, Leads Durham To 3-1 Win Over Toledo

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Adam Kolarek got Mikie Mahtook to fly out with the bases loaded to end the game, leading the Durham Bulls to a 3-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Durham added to its lead when Brandon Snyder hit an RBI single, driving in Christian Arroyo.

After Durham added a run in the sixth on a double by Jason Coats, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Mahtook hit a solo home run.

Andrew Kittredge (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing three hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Ryan Carpenter (1-6) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out four in the International League game.

Mahtook homered and singled for the Mud Hens.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

