Kristie Jo Toney (1965-2018)

Kristie Jo Toney, age 52, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at her home. She had worked for many years as a medical technician at local heathcare facilities. Kristie enjoyed reading and bird watching.

Kristie was born December 25, 1965, in Hampton, Virginia, the daughter of Rex G. and Sharon A. (Bokhelder) Humbert. She graduated high school and received a Bachelor degree from Defiance College.

Kristie is survived by her son, Jaxson “Jake” Toney, of Whitehouse, Ohio; daughter, Taylor Toney, of Enumclaw, Washington; father, Rex Humbert, of Everett, Washington; sister, Jackie (Steve) Waldron, of Bryan and brother, Tracy Yager, of Maui, Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Humbert.

In accordance with Kristie’s wishes, there will be no vistiation or services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions are requested to Williams County Habitat for Humanity.

