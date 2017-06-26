Kristina Avina (1973 – 2017)

Kristina Marie Avina, age 43, of Pettisville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Kristina was born on July 4, 1973, the daughter of Kenneth and Shirley (Moore) Nafziger, at the Montpelier Hospital.

Kristina was a graduate of Archbold High School in 1991. She graduated from Northwest State in 1993. She was lucky to find work at Miller Brothers Construction right after college and until her death. She loved her job and all her co-workers, from ownership to everyone else. She worked until October 21, 2016, when she fought cancer and infection until her passing. She loved Ohio State and the Pittsburg Steelers and her special friend, her dog, Baboo. She loved the Lord.

Kristina is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Shirley Nafziger. She will be greatly missed by many.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. John’s Christian Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.