Kristina Unger (1976-2018)

Kristina Jo Unger, 42, passed from this life to Life Eternal on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. She was born Aug. 1, 1976, the daughter of Dick Unger and Janie Holland, who survive.

Kristy graduated from Pike-Delta-York schools in 1994, and from Heidelberg University in 1998. For the past 20 years she was employed at SeaWorld Orlando. She began her career there in the Education Department, then realized her dream when she transferred to the Rescue/Rehab program, rescuing and working with sea mammals. Kristy was passionate about her career of protecting and rehabilitating these fine creatures with hopes of returning them to the wild.

Also left to lovingly carry on her memory is her sister, Keri (Shane) Chamberlin. The only two whom she loved more in this life were her very special nephew and niece, Maddux and Macy Chamberlin. She also leaves several aunts, cousins, and an uncle. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and uncle, Larry Holland.

A celebration to honor Kristy’s life will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Montpelier Village Club, 10500 Mormon Drive, Orlando, Fla.

Visitation will be held for friends and family 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SeaWorld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, 6205 South Park Center Loop, Suite 200, Orlando, Fla. 32819, Attn: Rob Yordi in Kristy’s honor, to be used for animal rescues.

Online donations can be made at swbg-conservationfund.org/donate/, where Kristy’s name should be included in the notes.

