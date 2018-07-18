LaMar Allomong (1930-2018)

LaMar W. Allomong, age 88, of Edon, Ohio, died at 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, where he was a resident. Mr. Allomong was a 1948 graduate of Edon High School, served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 and was employed by The Aro Corporation in Bryan as a purchasing agent, retiring with thirty-five years of service. He was active in his community as a member of the Edon United Methodist Church and the Methodist Men and the Edon Lions Club, of which he was a past president, and served two terms on the Edon Northwest School Board, of which he had been president.

In his Masonic life, LaMar was a member of Edon Masonic Lodge #474, of which he had served as a Past Master, was Past District Deputy, was a member of Bryan Council #101, Bryan Commandery, #074, Northwest Chapter #45 in Bryan, was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo and also was a longtime member of Chapter #271, Order of the Eastern Star in Edon, of which he was Past Worthy Patron.

LaMar W. Allomong was born on February 9, 1930, near Edon, the son of Wayne E. and Lenore M. (Thorp) Allomong. He married his wife of sixty-four years, Annabelle L. Meyers, on September 8, 1950, in Edon, and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Survivors include one son, Randy (Connie) Allomong, of Edon; one daughter, Julie A. (Peter DeWolf) Allomong, of Rancho Mirage, California; three grandchildren, Jeremy Allomong, of Edon, Jamie (Justin) Allomong Hale, of Sylvania, Ohio, and Dr. Jared (Risa) Allomong, of Berthoud, Colorado; three great-grandchildren, Xavier and Aliyah Hale, and Vay Allomong; and two brothers, Danny (Sherrie) Allomong, of Edgerton, Ohio, and C. Dean (Pat) Allomong, of Bryan. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Leon and Larry Allomong.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. A Masonic service will follow at 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Services will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Junior and Becky Curtis officiating. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Edon United Methodist Church, 301 North Church Street, Edon, Ohio 43518 or Columbia Church of Christ, 14862 County Road 1.50, Edon, Ohio 43518.

