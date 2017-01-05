Larry A. Fleming (1948 – 2016)

Larry Allen Fleming, 68 years, of Defiance, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo. Larry was born April 26, 1948 in Grundy, Virginia, the son of the late Tolby and Clara (Short) Fleming. Larry was employed by General Motors in Defiance for 35 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of UAW Local 211. Larry enjoyed playing Bingo, eating a great meal, and spending time with his dog, Bebe.

Surviving is his partner, Jeff Bennett of Defiance; one son, David (Lisa) Fleming of Hilton Head, South Carolina; one daughter, April Fleming of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Aslyn and Ethan Fleming; three brothers, Robert Fleming of Defiance, Ted (Sherri) Fleming of Bryan and Gary (Katie) Fleming of Richland, Virginia; three sisters, Jeannie (Charlie) Daniels of Continental, Barbara (Randy) Swiney of Bristol, Tennessee and Rhonda (James) Stacy of Abingdon, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Paul, Billy Ray and Tolby Douglas Fleming.

Memorial services for Larry Allen Fleming will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2016 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood with Pastor Ray Newsome officiating. A Gathering of friends and family will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, 1900 Crown Park Court Suite H, Columbus, Ohio 43235.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com