Larry Crabtree (1947-2018)

Larry J. Crabtree, age 70, of Montpelier, Ohio, died on Monday, July 2, 2018, at his home. Mr. Crabtree was a steam hammer operator who made parts for heavy equipment. Larry also enjoyed working on cars in his spare time.

Larry J. Crabtree was born on August 4, 1947, in Ballard County, Kentucky, the son of Herman and Margaret (Wilson) Crabtree. His survivors include his children, Anthony Crabtree, of Jackson, Michigan, Pamela (Fred) Shoemaker, of Jackson, Larry (Minnie) Crabtree, of Bryan, Ohio and Michael (Kristy) Crabtree, of Munith, Michigan; thirteen grand children; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda (Fred) Grow, of Jackson and Emogene Molton, of Hanover, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sue Crabtree and Sharon Losey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in the Hillside United Methodist Church, 6100 Folks Road, at the corner of Moscow and Folks Roads in Horton, Michigan, followed by a luncheon in the church. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. in the church prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.