Latasha Currence (1981-2019)

Latasha Dawn Currence, age 37, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 27, 2019. She loved to spend time with family and outdoors fishing, preparing delicious home cooked meals for everyone and helping others in need.

Latasha was born on April 30, 1981, in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, the daughter of Rickie Lynn and Lisa Faye (Coleman) York, Sr. She married Dustin M. Currence on June 30, 2002, in Vernon, Alabama and he survives.

Survivors also include children, Katelynn Lafaye (Elijah Aaron) Kemerly, of Anderson, Indiana, Logan Michael Currence, Ethan Lewis Currence and Sky Dawn Currence, all of Pioneer and her brothers, Travis Eugene York, of Bryan and Christopher Lee York, of Montpelier. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rickie Lynn York, Jr..

A memorial service to celebrate Latasha’s life will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the House of Prayer in Montpelier.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses.

