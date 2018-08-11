Leblebijian, Jansen Lead Buffalo To 5-4 Win Over Toledo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Leblebijian hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning, and Danny Jansen doubled and singled as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Toledo Mud Hens 5-4 on Friday.

Justin Shafer got Mikie Mahtook to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his 13th save of the season.

The triple by Leblebijian, part of a two-run inning, cut the Toledo lead to 4-3 before Jonathan Davis hit an RBI triple later in the inning.

The Bisons took the lead for good in the sixth when Leblebijian hit an RBI double, bringing home Anthony Alford.

Tim Mayza (5-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Toledo starter Ryan Carpenter (2-8) took the loss in the International League game.

